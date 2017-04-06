Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 6, 2017 - 2:01pm

Winter weather advisory issued for tonight

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

You thought you were done with winter? Expect snow tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 p.m. to Friday, 2 p.m.

Expect wet snow, with snowfall coming heaviest from Lake Erie to about Batavia and lower amounts to the north and east.

Up to two inches could fall tonight with storm totals of three to five inches.  

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from the northwest.

Slick travel and low visibilities expected at times. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button