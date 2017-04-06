Winter weather advisory issued for tonight

You thought you were done with winter? Expect snow tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 p.m. to Friday, 2 p.m.

Expect wet snow, with snowfall coming heaviest from Lake Erie to about Batavia and lower amounts to the north and east.

Up to two inches could fall tonight with storm totals of three to five inches.

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from the northwest.

Slick travel and low visibilities expected at times.