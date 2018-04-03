With high-wind warning in effect, National Grid says its prepared and offers tips for customers

Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds and potentially heavy rains across large portions of Upstate New York, and National Grid is preparing its storm response plans and urging customers to be safe and ready.

The company offers the following tips to help customers be prepared and stay safe:

If a power outage occurs, customers should call National Grid’s at 1-800-867-5222 to expedite restoration;

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors;

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or to your local emergency response organization;

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642- 4272; (In a medical emergency, always dial 9-1-1.)

Keep a number of working flashlights, at least one battery-operated radio and an extra supply of batteries in your home;

Please drive carefully and use caution when driving near any repair crews working to restore power;

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

National Grid also advises staying tuned to local media for important announcements from emergency officials about possible evacuations or other emergency procedures. In most areas, information on storm shelter locations is available by calling 211.