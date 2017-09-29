With new big game hunting legislation in place, Hawley points to Oct. 1 bow hunting season opening

Press release:

“Hunting is deeply indoctrinated in Western New York culture. Nothing is more satisfying to hunters across the state than waking up early and trekking the woods with family and friends in pursuit of taking home big game. This is a time-honored tradition passed from parents to their children and with that comes the respect and appreciation for firearms and the Second Amendment.

“I was proud to introduce and once again pass a bill authorizing big game hunting for Orleans and Genesee Counties and look forward to the festivities and success of our local hunters. As a proud outdoorsman myself, I always strive to advocate for and protect our right to bear arms and of course, ensure the highest level of hunter safety and environmental conservation. It is crucial to receive proper training before practicing the art of hunting and always adhere to strict safety procedures when out tracking your game.

“Hunting is a prominent tourist attraction in our region, drawing many from across the state to our world-class hunting destinations and in doing so supporting our local small-businesses bolstering the regional economy. Good luck to all my fellow outdoorsmen this year and happy hunting!”