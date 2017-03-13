Online News. Community Views.

March 13, 2017 - 3:23pm

With snow coming, city's yard waste station going back into hibernation

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, weather, news.

Press release:

The Yard Waste Station on Law Street will be closed this week, Tuesday, March 14th and Wednesday, March 15th due to the forecasted snow event. We plan to resume operations on Thursday, March 16th with regular hours (Noon-6pm Monday through Saturday) for the season. If there are any questions or concerns about this matter, contact the Bureau of Maintenance at (585) 345-6400 option 1.

