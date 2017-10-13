WNY Gas and Steam receives massive compressor pump from 1912

Press release:

A piece of history is being saved -- a 1912 compressor pump manufactured under the name Snow has been donated to the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Assoc., Inc. in Alexander, NY. The company was the predecessor of Worthington Pumps of Buffalo. It was installed in the Heath Pumping Station of National Fuel Gas located in Segil, PA.

The total weight of the engine is 192,600 lbs. with a 13 ft. flywheel. While this was a donation to the WNY Gas & Steam Assoc., Inc. they need to raise an estimate of $35,000 to cover the first step. That will cover the cost of removal & transportation to the Alexander grounds. During the week of October 9th they started dismantling the engine & working on moving it to 10294 Gillate Road . in Alexander, NY.

We could use your help preserving this 1912 engine. Donations are gratefully accepted. Make check payable to WNYG & SEA, mail to P.O. Box 75, Alexander, NY 14005. Attn: Pat Peterson, Sec.