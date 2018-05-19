Online News. Community Views.

May 19, 2018 - 6:24pm

WNY Tech Academy honors mentors, business partners, students with first awards

posted by Howard B. Owens in WNY Tech Academy, byron-bergen, schools, education, news.

bbwnytechmentors2018b.jpg

The Western New York Tech Academy, at Byron-Bergen, hosted its first mentor's breakfast Friday morning and handed out three significant awards for the first time.

Isaac Ladley, a junior in the program, received the first-ever Professional of the Year award. Pictured with Ladley are faculty members Miranda Wharram-Santillo, Thomas Schulte (principal), Mariah LaSpina, Kathryn Beaumont, and Sean Madden.

The breakfast was followed by a business fair and mock employment interviews.

bbwnytechmentors2018b-2.jpg

Liberty Pumps was selected as Business Partner of the Year. Pictured are Jeff Cook, David Williams, Robyn Brookhart, Dennis Burke, and Thomas Schulte.

bbwnytechmentors2018b-3.jpg

The Mentor of the Year is Gina Lathan. Pictured with Lathan, a student she mentored, Rebecca Haniscewski, and Thomas Schulte.

bbwnytechmentors2018-4.jpg

bbwnytechmentors2018-5.jpg

bbwnytechmentors2018-6.jpg

bbwnytechmentors2018-7.jpg

 

Upcoming

more

