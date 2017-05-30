Woman saves son before car strikes her and two dogs

A mother managed to push her child out of the way of an oncoming car that struck her and killed the family's two dogs Saturday afternoon on Allen Street, Batavia.

The name of the 32-year-old woman hasn't been released, nor has the name of the juvenile driver.

The accident was reported at 3:16 p.m., Saturday.

A gold Ford Taurus was eastbound on Allen Street when it left the roadway, went over a curb and not the sidewalk, according to police.

The woman pushed her son out of the way as the car approached.

The driver reportedly fled the scene but returned later.

He was allegedly driving the vehicle without the owner's permission.

Police said the medical status of the woman is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no further information will be released.

Potential witnesses are asked to contact Det. Rich Schauf at (585) 345-6312 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.