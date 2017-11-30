Woman seriously injured in crash in Byron this morning

A 38-year-old Brockport woman was seriously injured this morning when her 2012 Toyota Camry left the roadway on Route 262, Byron, and struck a tree.

The accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 262 and Transit Road.

Dawn Dunlap was driving eastbound on Route 262 when her car drifted off the roadway onto the south shoulder, struck a road sign and large wooden sign and then a tree.

She was conscious and alert when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

It's believed the accident occurred a considerable amount of time before it was reported by passersby.

Byron and South Byron fire departments responded and Elba fire responded with extrication equipment.

Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.

Dunlap was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. She is listed in guarded condition.

The accident is under investigation by Deputy Erik Andre, Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Sgt. Ron Meides, and Investigator James Diehl.

Charges are pending.

(initial report)