Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 30, 2017 - 2:19pm

Woman seriously injured in crash in Byron this morning

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, notify, byron.

A 38-year-old Brockport woman was seriously injured this morning when her 2012 Toyota Camry left the roadway on Route 262, Byron, and struck a tree.

The accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 262 and Transit Road.

Dawn Dunlap was driving eastbound on Route 262 when her car drifted off the roadway onto the south shoulder, struck a road sign and large wooden sign and then a tree.

She was conscious and alert when emergency personnel arrived on scene. 

It's believed the accident occurred a considerable amount of time before it was reported by passersby.

Byron and South Byron fire departments responded and Elba fire responded with extrication equipment. 

Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.

Dunlap was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. She is listed in guarded condition.

The accident is under investigation by Deputy Erik Andre, Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Sgt. Ron Meides, and Investigator James Diehl.

Charges are pending.

(initial report)

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button