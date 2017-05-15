Woman who stole more than $330K from elderly victims trying to get restitution order changed

A Batavia woman who bilked more than $330,000 from elderly victims is having a hard time meeting her restitution obligation now that she's finished serving five years in prison and is looking for some financial relief.

"We're not suggesting she live in luxury," said Public Defender Jerry Ader. "We're only talking about a residence that is not her daughter's couch."

In an accounting of Heidi L. Schollard's expenses, Ader says she's paying her daughter $250 a month to help with rent, plus utilities and transportation costs (Schollard is working for a temp agency, but doesn't own a car, so her daughter provides transportation.). With all of Schollard's other expenses, she still has about $742 left over, but she is unable to save enough for first month's rent and security deposit.

Ader said she is seeking not only a possible reduction in monthly restitution, but also at least a month's break from payments so she can save enough to move.

County Court Judge Charles Zambito said he did have enough information and detail to make a determination on the request. The case was continued to give Ader time to gather more documentation.

Zambito said Schollard was entitled to the court's consideration for reasonable restitution.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman opposed any modification. He said the circumstances of Schollard's case hasn't changed since the day five years ago when then Judge Robert Noonan issued the $500-a-month order.

The fact that Schollard has $742 left over each month might mean she can actually afford to pay more and paying restution shouldn't be easy, says Friedman.

"Considering the age of the victims in this case, she could pay double the current amount and still not make any substantial restution in their lifetimes," Friedman said.

Friedman expressed concern that in a revised monthly budget, any speculation about her rent could lead to her saying she found an apartment she wanted at $700 a month.

Ader said the revised affidavit would not contain any speculation.

Schollard stole the money from two elderly victims between 2006 and 2011. She pled guilty in 2012 to three counts of grand larceny, 3rd, which are Class D felonies, and a single count of grand larceny, 4th, a Class E felony. She was sentenced to the maximum possible prison term by Noonan.

Friedman said Schollard is already on shaky ground for alleged willful failure to pay restitution and could face a return to prison as things stand. Ader disputed that point, but said he would argue it, if necessary, at a future date.

By this point, Schollard should have paid $1,500. She's paid $1,200.

(Inset is a file photo of Heidi L. Schollard.)