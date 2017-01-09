Online News. Community Views.

January 9, 2017 - 1:23pm

Woman working as house cleaner accused of stealing more than $5K

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Bethany, news.

mugeddyhousecleaner.jpgA woman from Mocanaqua, Pa., working at a home in Bethany as a house cleaner, has been arrested by State Police for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 from the family who employed her.

Sheri A. Eddy, 33, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and identity theft 1st. 

Eddy allegedly stole a check from the residence and used the information on the check to pilfer funds. 

She was arraigned in Bethany Town Court and jailed on $2,500 bail.

