Woman working as house cleaner accused of stealing more than $5K

A woman from Mocanaqua, Pa., working at a home in Bethany as a house cleaner, has been arrested by State Police for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 from the family who employed her.

Sheri A. Eddy, 33, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and identity theft 1st.

Eddy allegedly stole a check from the residence and used the information on the check to pilfer funds.

She was arraigned in Bethany Town Court and jailed on $2,500 bail.