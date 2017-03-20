Women seriously injured after being struck by car on Route 33, Stafford

A driver who initially claimed she wasn't the one who struck a pedestrian in Stafford, causing the woman serious injuries, was issued traffic tickets related to the accident on Route 33 at 12:28 p.m., Sunday.

Cited was Katelyn Brown, 23, of Falling Leaf Trail, Brockport. She was also arrested on an unrelated warrant and turned over to Ogden PD.

Brown was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, moving from lane unsafely and failure to use due care approaching a pedestrian.

The name of the woman who was injured was not released, but she reportedly suffered serious injuries and was transported by Mercy EMS to University of Rochester Medical Center.

The original report was for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle with the vehicle leaving the scene, followed by a report of a car leaving the roadway, traveling into a ditch and striking a utility pole.

Brown reportedly told deputies when they first arrived that another car had struck the pedestrian and that she drove off the road when she became scared after seeing the accident.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Brown was the alleged driver who struck the woman with her vehicle.

The accident is being investigated by Deputy Andrew Hale, Investigator Joseph Graff and members of the Crash Management Team.

Stafford fire assisted at the scene.