Y tops $100K, beating goal, in Strong Communities campaign

Press release:

The GLOW YMCA on Tuesday announced record-breaking support as they raised just over $100,000 in its Annual Strong Communities Campaign, exceeding a $91,000 goal.

“This year’s contributions shattered our expectations! We had so much incredible support. I would like to publically thank the more than 500 donors that helped us to make this happen,” said Rob Walker, CEO of the GLOW YMCA.

The Genesee Branch specifically raised $38,613 or 108% of its $36,000 goal. With 90 new donors and 158 renewed donations we had 248 generous donors helped to achieve this year’s local campaign record. The money raised helps the YMCA meet its charitable mission by offering scholarship support to children, families and seniors in our community that otherwise could not afford to experience the many benefits of the YMCA. “The Genesee County YMCA is dedicated to identifying the needs of our community and helping to be a part of the solution,” said Mr. Townsend.

YMCA Camp Hough also had a record-breaking year; exceeding its campaign goal by 112% and doubling its donor support!

As a leading nonprofit for strengthening community, gifts made to the Annual Strong Communities Campaign help the Y advance programming and services that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. More importantly, 100% of gifts made will make a direct impact on the residents in our communities.



To find out more about how you can help volunteer for the Annual Campaign at the Y or to make a donation that will have a meaningful, enduring impact right in your own community, visit www.glowymca.org or call the GLOW YMCA at 585-344-1664.