Youth Court members sworn in at Old Courthouse

Press release:

Genesee County Youth Court swore in the class of 2016 members on Tuesday, January 10 at the Old Courthouse, Batavia. The oath and charge of confidentiality were administered by the honorable Judge Adams. The new youth court members are: Taylor Augello, Leah Bezon, Catherine Grossman, Nathan Knickerbocker, Michal Lullo, Ryan Manges, David Russo, Taya Townley, Shawn Turner, Mary Vandenbosch and Lakin Woodward. The Youth Court is run by the Genesee County Youth Bureau and funded through Department of Social Services.