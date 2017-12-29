Youth from Pembroke enjoy night of basketball at UB
Members of the basketball program with the Pembroke Youth Association where "horns up" for UB men's basketball at Alumni Arena in Buffalo on Thursday night.
The kids got a chance to see a great Division I basketball game (the Bulls beat NJIT 86-81 in overtime) as a group outing.
(I attended the game and when one of the girls with the group won "fan of the game" during the second half, I noticed the Pembroke jersey and decided to get a picture of the group at the game. The kids were clearly having a blast.)
