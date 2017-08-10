Online News. Community Views.

August 10, 2017 - 11:22am

Youth program moved today because of water service distruption

posted by Howard B. Owens in Youth Bureau, batavia, news.

Announcement:

Due to the water disruption on the north end of Vine Street, the John Kennedy Parks Program will be relocated to the Batavia Youth Center (12 MacArthur Drive) for the day.

The kids and their rec. leaders will walk to the center, which is next door to the Batavia High School, and will return to JK Park by 4 p.m. for pick up.  Lunch will be served to the kids at the Youth Center. 

For questions or concerns, please call the Youth Bureau at 585-345-6420. Sorry for the inconvenience!

