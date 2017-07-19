July 19, 2017 - 8:56am
Photos: Tuesday at the Genesee County Fair
posted by Jack Keenan in Genesee County Fair, agriculture, news.
Here are some of the sights from the second day of the Genesee County Fair.
Today's events:
- 9am Open Draft Horse Show - Halter Class (Horse Ring)
- 10am 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 10am-2pm Home Depot Kid’s DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)
- 12pm 4-H Sheep Show (Show Ring)
- 12:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pill (Exhibition Building)
- 1pm Open Draft Horse Show - Hitch Class (Horse Ring)
- 1-4pm Midway Opens for Special Kid’s Day - $5 Ride Wrist Bands (Amusement Area)
- 2-4pm Balloon Animal Demonstrations (Exhibition Building)
- 4-10pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
- 5pm 4-H Hog Show (Show Ring)
Open Swine Show to follow 4-H (Show Ring)
- 6pm Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent Stage)
- 6pm 4-H Poultry (Merton Building)
- 7:30pm 4-H Barn Dance (Show Ring)
- 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close
