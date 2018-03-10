Active Police Chase

4:58pm Police are in active pursuit of a vehicle in down town Batavia.

Vehicles last position was north on rt98

Car traveled down East ave then North then Washington.

We do not know how chase started.

5:02 County police have joined pursuit. Car is now south bound on Ellicott running red lights. State police are now involved

5:07 State and local officials are now in pursuit setting up a road block.

5:09 Chase started with investigation of harassment charge. Diver of pick up is in contact with person that was allegedly harassed and said he is going to crash the truck.

5:11 Man has barricaded himself in home in Batavia. Correction Stafford not Batavia. Police are talking to man through locked door.

5:28 The man who led the police on a high sped chase up and down and around central Batavia is now in custody. Police have requested a medical transport so the man can be taken in to the hospital for mental evaluation.