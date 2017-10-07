Alexander overwhelms Notre Dame on homecoming night

Alexander remains undefeated on the season, at 6-0, after beating Notre Dame on homecoming night 60-0.

It was a big night for freshman running back Terrez Smith, who gained 212 yards on six carries. His big run was a 67-yard touchdown.

Chris McClinic gained 103 yards on seven carries and scored two TD, one on the ground, one through the air.

Alexander also scored on a 60-yard punt return by Takari Lang-Smith.

Next week, Alexander closes out the season with senior night at home against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.

Photos by Jim Burns.