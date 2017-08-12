Beertavia, was this afternoon and it was a funtavia festivia in the suntavia. Sorry for going too far with the puntavias.

Batavia Bid hosted a beer tasting with over 24 craft brewers and ciders.

What is normally a blacktop parking lot on Bank St was transformed into a lawn-covered oasis with a giant white tent for the nearly 700 people in attendance. While patrons were tasting the unlimited beer and cider Ohm’s Band performed a few sets to help keep the atmosphere upbeat. Batavia Turf donated the grass for the parking lot that had quite a few lawn games as wall as picnic table seating and Adirondack lawn chairs.

The reputation and size of Beertavia is growing every year. So much so this couple flew up from Chattanooga TN just for this event. They read about it on beerfests.com and decided it was for the right festival for them. (picture below)

Black Creek Cidery won the peoples choice award for the best drink in the tasting. Angotti Beverage Corp. helped bring this group of brews together and I an fairly certain all of them are available locally if you wan to try some of what was inside the tent or buy some of your favorites to enjoy at home.