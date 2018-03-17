March 17, 2018 - 12:19pm
Cub Scout Pack 6112 runs pinewood derby at John Kennedy
posted by James Burns in batavia, news, Cub Scouts.
On Friday night at John Kennedy School Pack 6112 ran its pinewood derby on the city’s longest and fastest track. With nearly 50 feet of racetrack the Lions, Tigers, Bobcats and Wolfs ran the cars they made themselves in a night of racing.
The scouts were more than a little excited about the event. After the official round of racing, the scouts had fun races even running the cars backwards.
