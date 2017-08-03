Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 3, 2017 - 8:49pm

Glow Corporate Cup Race

posted by James Burns in GLOW Corporate Cup, batavia, news, sports.

_p7i9961.jpg

The glow Corporate Cup Race set off exactly on time in Centennial park tonight in Batavia. The annual event is not just a race, it is a team building exercise for the areas business as well as a pretty nice festival for a Wednesday evening. The race benefits the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming YMCA. Whether they ran, jogged or walked all of the participants seemed to have a good time.  

_64t1603.jpg

This years winner was Colin Mulcahy (16:23) pictured on the right, with Bill Buckenmeyer (16:55) coming in second. This duo came in first and second last year also. 

_64t1612.jpg

_p7i0006.jpg

_64t1623.jpg

With out a doubt, most seemed to enjoy the "After GLOW" party better than the race itself. While the race had sizable number of entrants, an equal number of their supporters were at the park with tents getting the food, water and beer ready for their return from the 5K. 

_p7i0046.jpg

_p7i0055.jpg

_64t1630.jpg

Each business had their own tent but there was a lot of networking and social visits going on before and after the event.

_64t1634.jpg

_64t1636.jpg

_64t1639.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button