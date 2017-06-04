Loanstar Headlines "Rockin' the Downs"

Batavia Downs was the luckiest place in town today. Against all odds and predictions the weather was great for tonight’s opening of a six concert series “Rockin’ the Downs”. Four acts took the stage in a festival atmosphere in the center of the Batavia Downs track. The track estimated that over 3000 were in attendence. Food and beverage vendors lined the viewing area for those in attendence to see tonights headliner Loanstar.

The band met with Batavia Downs VIP players backstage before the show and signed a guitar that was auctioned off after the concert. The proceeds of the guitar auction raised over $600 for the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Thurman Thomas made an appearance at the concert to speak to the crowd. After his aperance he hung around to see Lonestar and take pictures with some of his fans.

Next up, on Friday, June 23rd, is Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx.