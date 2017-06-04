Online News. Community Views.

June 4, 2017 - 9:27pm

Loanstar Headlines "Rockin' the Downs"

posted by James Burns in batavia, Batavia Downs, genesee county, entertainment.

_p7i8623.jpg

Batavia Downs was the luckiest place in town today. Against all odds and predictions the weather was great for tonight’s  opening of a six concert series “Rockin’ the Downs”. Four acts took the stage in a festival atmosphere in the center of the Batavia Downs track. The track estimated that over 3000 were in attendence. Food and beverage vendors lined the viewing area for those in attendence to see tonights headliner Loanstar.  

The band met with Batavia Downs VIP players backstage before the show and signed a guitar that was auctioned off after the concert. The proceeds of the guitar auction raised over $600 for the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

_p7i8655.jpg

Thurman Thomas made an appearance at the concert to speak to the crowd.  After his aperance he hung around to see Lonestar and take pictures with some of his fans. 

_64t9019.jpg

_64t9086.jpg

_64t9003.jpg

_64t9058.jpg

_p7i8724.jpg

Next up, on Friday, June 23rd, is Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx.

June 4, 2017 - 10:02pm
Brian Graz
One of the BEST concerts I've ever heard... LONESTAR is outstanding. And though there was a nice crowd, I didn't see many local folks I'd recognize from playing in bands in our area for 40+ years. This is too bad... they missed a show of a lifetime for just $10.

June 4, 2017 - 10:18pm
jeff saquella
got my marshall tucker band tickets

