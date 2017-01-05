Online News. Community Views.

January 5, 2017 - 10:26am

Notre Dame holds on to win against Attica in round 1 of Rotary Tournament

posted by James Burns in sports, basketball, Notre Dame, Attica, rotary tournament.

_p7i1374.jpg

Notre Dame’s’ Lady Irish met Attica at GCC for the second game of the Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament.  Coming into the game Notre Dame was the favorite, but very quickly the game was in doubt for them as Attica came off the bench and started strong. By the end of the first quarter Notre Dame had scored just two points on free throws and Attica led by 13 to 2. 

The second quarter was not that much better even though Notre Dame tripled the amount of points they scored in the first quarter. Half time began with a score of Notre Dame 6 Attica 17.

_64t1775.jpg

Notre Dame's Head Coach Tom McCulley had a short meeting with his teem in the locker room and they returned to the court to get ready for the second half.  What ever he said must have been effective because Notre Dame quickly took control of the game at both ends of the court. They were able to score consistently and shut out Attica’s offence. At the end of three quaters Notre Dame led 23 to 17. 

_p7i1313.jpg

Callie McCully (picture above) led the scoring in the third for Notre Dame and continued the trend into the fourth quarter ending the night with 15 points.  Attica threatened to come back with a few nice plays but was not able to sustain a rally. Final Score Notre Dame 33 Attica  25.

Notre Dame moves on in the tournament to face Cal Mum Friday.  More pictures of the game are here

For coverage of the Batavia - Cal-Mum game, click here.

_64t1826.jpg

_p7i1114.jpg

_p7i1015.jpg

_p7i1052.jpg

