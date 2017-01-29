Online News. Community Views.

January 29, 2017 - 7:10pm

Notre Dame, Rapone Honored, Girls V win Boys V Lose

posted by James Burns in batavia, sports, Notre Dame, Le Roy, basketball, Mike Rapone.

_p7i3085.jpg

Notre Dame High School Celebrated by thanking Mike Rapone for his outstanding dedication to the students of Notre Dame and his achievement of being inducted into the Sec V Basketball hall of fame. He was inducted as the all time winning coach in history. Not bad at all, some might say down right impressive. Rapone wouldn’t. He would tell you it’s the players achievement not his.  Notre Dame celebrated Saturday with basketball, fittingly with four games against Rapone’s hometown of Le Roy.

_64t2720.jpg

_64t2718.jpg

The Lady Irish Varsity team dominated Le Roy and finished with a score of  41 to  33.

_64t2566.jpg

_p7i3015.jpg

_p7i3008.jpg

The Notre Dame Boys varsity fought a playoff intensity fight against Le Roy , that was back and forth for the first three quarters of the game. Ntre Last by as score of 48 to 65 when the game got away from them inthe 4th quater. 

_p7i3223.jpg

_p7i3292.jpg

_p7i3435.jpg

_p7i3281.jpg

 

 

