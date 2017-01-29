Notre Dame, Rapone Honored, Girls V win Boys V Lose

Notre Dame High School Celebrated by thanking Mike Rapone for his outstanding dedication to the students of Notre Dame and his achievement of being inducted into the Sec V Basketball hall of fame. He was inducted as the all time winning coach in history. Not bad at all, some might say down right impressive. Rapone wouldn’t. He would tell you it’s the players achievement not his. Notre Dame celebrated Saturday with basketball, fittingly with four games against Rapone’s hometown of Le Roy.

The Lady Irish Varsity team dominated Le Roy and finished with a score of 41 to 33.

The Notre Dame Boys varsity fought a playoff intensity fight against Le Roy , that was back and forth for the first three quarters of the game. Ntre Last by as score of 48 to 65 when the game got away from them inthe 4th quater.