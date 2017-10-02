Oct. 7 is National Photo Walk Day

Worldwide Photo Walk Day is now a 10-year tradition. The first photo walks were in London, New York, Miami and Sydney. Now the walk has grown to over a thousand cities, including Batavia.

As many local photographs know Batavia has a very wide variety of architecture and locations to use as backdrops or be the feature of a photograph.

The Batavia Photography club is inviting you to our Photo Walk. It is free to participate in this event. The length of this walk is about 2.5 miles. We are going to have photo opportunities of all kinds, nature, urban and industrial. We will start in Batavia at GO Art. The GO Art building is a historical structure now filled with art exhibits. As we begin our walk we will go past some old impressive structures to the Harvester Center. The Harvester Center was a million square foot factory for tractor manufacturer Massey Ferguson at the turn of the 20th century. Part of the facility is still in use and part is in a bit of decay. We will then walk to DeWitt Recreation area for wildlife and landscape photos of this area and pond. We will take a different route back through the historic Batavia Cemetery. Created in 1823, and on the National Register of Historic Places, it is the final resting place of some of the city founders, Civil war veterans, a general and the only Confederate Officer buried north of the Mason Dixon line. Will finish our walk back at Go Art and those that are interested can join us for lunch around the corner at O’Lacy’s Irish Pub.

Please register online at http://worldwidephotowalk.com/walk/photowalk-batavia/