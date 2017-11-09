Psychedelic Through Life Exhibit at Go Art

Photographer Eian Windham’s Exhibit (pictured above with his mother), “Psychedelic Through Life”, had its opening Thursday night at Go Art. It was a very well attended affair in the Rotary room on the second floor of Seymour Place. Quite a few of Eian’s images were purchased within the first hour of the exhibit.

Eian is a 16-year-old Batavia High School student. When asked how he got started in photography, he said “it just happened. I used to take a lot of pictures with my cell phone. My dad bought me a camera and I realized I could take better pictures with it.” While he is still developing his style for his images it is clear nature and family relationships are of interest and important to him. A majority of the images are from a tour of Jamaica that the family took last year.

Eian’s exhibit runs through November 25th. Go art currently has 4 exhibits on display. Exhibit hours are by appointment or Thursday and Friday 11 am to 7pm, Saturday from 11am to 4pm and every second Sunday of the month from 11am -2pm. Go Art is located at 201 E Main St, Batavia, NY 14020