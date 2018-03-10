SCOPE Rallies for Awareness

Bill Fox, Chairman of the Gensesee County Chapter of Scope (https://scopeny.org) and Mr Crane a self identified American Patriot organized a “Peaceful Rally” outside of Batavia City Hall to educate people about Federal Bill HR 5087 and other issues pertaining to their perceived “chipping away” at the second amendment.

Federal Bill HR 5087 proposes the ban of Assault weapons as well as many different types of other riffles, pistols and shotguns that are semi automatic.

Bill Fox contends that he government is going about protecting people the wrong way, that the real problem is the government missed all the red flags of the trouble shooter Nicolas Cruz in the Parkland FL High School shooting. The real cause of the shooting according as Fox repeated a few times is “our morality and our ethical way of living”.