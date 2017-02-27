Batavia man charged in January hit-and-run accident in Cowlesville

Photo submitted by the New York State Police

Nicholas Price

Nicholas Price, 29, of Batavia, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that happened Jan. 27 in the Town of Bennington.

According to the original report, around 11:50 a.m. a black Hyundai Accent was traveling eastbound when it went off the road on Route 354 in the Hamlet of Cowlesville.

The car was said to have struck a mailbox, then a red GMC Sierra pickup truck before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver is accused of fleeing the scene and driving the Hyundai eastbound with extensive damage to the front end.

On Feb. 17, New York State Troopers responded to a medical call on Halstead Road in the Town of Batavia. While at the scene, troopers say they saw a black Hyundai Accent with front end damage similar to what was reported in the Cowlesville incident.

Upon further investigation, and evidence collected from the scene, officers say they were able to match the suspect vehicle to the original accident.

Subsequently, Price was charged Feb. 24 with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, leaving the scene of property damage accident, reckless driving, moved from lane unsafely, and drove across hazard markings.

He is due in the Town of Bennington Court sometime in March.

See related: Police seeking information in hit and run collision in Cowlesville