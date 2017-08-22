Bergen man with lengthy criminal history accused of violating an order of protection

The Attica Police Department initiated an investigation into a violation of an order of protection between Juan A. Roman, 39, of Bergen, and a female victim.

A complete stay away order of protection had been issued July 21 by the City of Batavia Court from previous charges of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the third degree and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation between the defendant and the victim.

Juan A. Roman

Roman was charged Aug. 14 with criminal contempt in the first degree – telephone communication, and criminal contempt in the first degree – prior conviction within five years.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Roman was found and taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned in Wyoming County Court and put in Wyoming County Jail on no bail.

He was in Attica Village Court Monday where he was put back in jail on no bail due to several previous felony convictions, which include:

• Sept. 5, 2008 – Charged with driving while intoxicated, ticketed with unsafe backing, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, moving from lane unsafely, and consumption of alcohol in the vehicle;

• Feb. 4, 2009 – Charged with unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the third degree and petit larceny;

• March 3, 2011 – Roman accused of dealing cocaine, allegedly selling a quantity of the drug to an undercover agent in Batavia. He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree;

• Aug. 30, 2013 – Charged with harassment in the second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana;

• Jan. 8, 2014 – Charged with harassment in the second degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt in the first degree;

• July 17, 2014 – Charged with three counts of criminal contempt in the second degree;

• Sept. 9, 2014 – Charged with criminal contempt – violating a stay away order of protection; and

• July 24 – Charged with promoting prison contraband.