March 24, 2017 - 8:10pm

Pavilion and Attica school districts to host All-County Music Festival

posted by Julia Ferrini in events, Pavilion, music, education.

all-county_at_attica-1.jpg

all-county_at_attica-2.jpg

An ensemble of young musicians and choral singers from Wyoming and Genesee counties will be performing at the All-County Music Festival sponsored by the Genesee-Wyoming Music Educators’ Association Inc.

The first performance begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Attica High School, Main Street, Attica. The second performance will be at 2 p.m. April 7 at Pavilion Central School, Big Tree Road, Pavilion.

Students from Alexander, Attica, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Elba, LeRoy, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, Pavilion, Pembroke, St. Joseph School, and Wyoming school districts compete for a chance to perform in the Area Solo Fest.

Performances include the Senior High jazz band ensemble, the elementary All-County Chorus, the Junior High All-County Band, and the Senior High All-County Chorus.

all-county_at_attica-3.jpg

all-county_at_attica-4.jpg

all-county_at_attica-5.jpg

all-county_at_attica-6.jpg

all-county_at_attica-7.jpg

all-county_at_attica-8.jpg

all-county_at_attica-9.jpg

all-county_at_attica-10.jpg

all-county_at_attica-11.jpg

all-county_at_attica-12.jpg

