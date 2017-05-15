Taco Bell rolls out the red carpet for Attica teens on prom night

Ahhhhh…the senior prom – the date was set, the theme selected, the venue secured, the attire had been picked out for months. And even though it appears that some couples will naturally go to the prom together, Kristy Mell decided she didn’t want to leave things to chance, she was going to ask him. But Kristy decided to ask him in a creative way.

Kristy and Bo White are both seniors at Attica High School, who attended their final prom Friday night.

On April 6, Kristy and Bo, who, as they admit, are huge Taco Bell fans, were enjoying a meal at the Batavia restaurant when Kristy asked Bo to the prom. Before sitting down to eat their meal, Kristy told Bo she had forgotten something in the car. When he sat down, she went out to retrieve it. When she came back to their table, she was holding a sign that read:

Bo, you are HOT, so, lets TACO Bout Prom? Think outside the Bun. Ingredients: You & Me.

The local franchise group, Hospitality Syracuse Inc, that owns the Batavia Taco Bell was so impressed with their creativity and passion for Taco Bell that they rolled out the red carpet for Bo, Kristy and eight of their friends on prom night.

“For us to be included for the process is awesome,” said Hospitality Restaurant Group Inc Rochester Market Manager Dennis Beutel. “It’s such a big occasion for teens, we are glad we can make it even more memorable. It’s a nice feel good story.”

So on May 12, Bo, Kristy and friends were picked up in a sleek white limousine, courtesy of Taco Bell, and driven to the Batavia restaurant. When the teens arrived, they were greeted by management from the franchise, but also walked a red carpet to the front door.

The students all received a Taco Bell swag bag loaded with a Taco Bell t-shirt, beach ball, sunglasses, a $25 Taco Bell gift card and more. Additionally, they all enjoyed pre-prom appetizers, courtesy of the establishment, before being whisked off to their prom in Buffalo.

“We are grateful for Kristy and Bo’s passion and love for Taco Bell and are honored to be able to help them celebrate this special day,” said Hospitality Syracuse Inc (d/b/a Taco Bell) Vice President/Owner Steve Pinkerton.

According to Kristy’s mom, Kristen Kriger, the pair are always together and she just wanted to do something different.

“We are really surprised they did this,” Kristy said.

“It’s really cool they did this,” Bo said. “It’s really rad. We’re super stoked.”