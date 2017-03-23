Online News. Community Views.

March 23, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: 27 Ellicott Avenue in Batavia is a must see, call Reliant Real Estate today

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, 27 Ellicott, batavia.

Super solid and so pretty! This charmer is located in an awesome city location, close to everything and within walking distance to one of Batavia’s favorite coffee shops and a city park! This home is move-in ready with little to do but try to figure out what to do with all the storage space! There is great space and cozy floor plan for such a large home --everyone has their own spot!

This home has been well taken care of throughout the years with maintenance of the everyday "stuff" and yearly maintenance of the things that matter -- roof, insulation and furnace! This is an excellent home for the money, you are going to want to check this one out! Mention this ad and receive a $500 gift card to a home improvement store of your choice with a *signed contract prior to 3/31/17 with a successful closing*.
Click here to view the complete listing for 27 Ellicott Ave. in Batavia. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-4663!

