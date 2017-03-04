Sponsored Post: 27 Ellicott Avenue is a must see, call Reliant Real Estate today

Super solid and so pretty! This charmer is located in an awesome City location, close to everything and within walking distance to one of Batavia’s favorite coffee shops and a City park! This home is move-in ready with little to do but try to figure out what to do with all the storage space! There is great space and cozy floor plan for such a large home --everyone has their own spot!

This home has been well taken care of throughout the years with maintenance of the everyday "stuff" and yearly maintenance of the things that matter -- roof, insulation and furnace! This is an excellent home for the money, you are going to want to check this one out! Reliant Real Estate is giving away a $500 gift card to any home improvement store of your choice with a successfully closed contract by June 1, 2017!

Click here to view the complete listing for 27 Ellicott Ave. in Batavia. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today at 585-344-4663!