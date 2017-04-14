Online News. Community Views.

April 14, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: A little imagination needed for this beauty

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, Land for Sale, batavia.


Imagination needed for this parcel. This awesome 9.36 acre spot is perfect to build your dream home or play around! This land is close to everything, located in the Batavia School System, it gives you all the conveniences of shopping, quick access to the Thruway and entertainment but you'll have all the peacefulness of country living! This land has a little bit for everyone's taste, flat and field and partially wooded for privacy and great scenic hilltop for looking out at it all!! Go for a walk and check it out! Call Lynn Bezon today to check it out or visit us online to view all of our lcoal listings!
 

