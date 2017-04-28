Sponsored Post: A lot of bang for the buck, call now to see this listing



Solid and mechanically up to date three bedroom 2 full bath home with large yard and two outbuildings! This home is in need of some decorating updating but is in good shape and has lots of great space! This home offers a small bedroom and first floor full bath as well as eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room with hardwood floors. Upstairs has two bedrooms full bath and a partial attic. The yard is large and has detached garage with work /storage space as well as large out building for super sized work shop hobby area. Definitely a lot of bang for the buck here! Call Lynn Bezon today or click here to view the full listing.