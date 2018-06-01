Sponsored Post: Active assailant awareness for the concealed carrier - June 10



Shots fired near my location. Should I go toward them? Can I get there? What is the aftermath if I do? Register today for M&S Tactical Solutions Active Assailant Awareness for the Concealed Carrier!

This course will focus on what you can do as a concealed carrier to protect yourself and your loved ones during an active shooting, as well as the moral, ethical and legal aspects. There will also be a hands-on, scenario-based component covering emergency first aid and tourniquet application, taught by a current NYS Tactical Paramedic.

Seats are limited -- Call 585-219-4248 or visit www.mandstactical.com today!