Sponsored Post: Beautifully remodeled country home - 4243 West Ave. Elba



Super opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled from top to bottom country home! Literally from the studs up this home has been done -- electrical, drywall, furnace, central air, flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, windows and siding!

The layout is spacious and open with cathedral ceilings and the bedrooms are large with huge closets -- the master bedroom suite is every girl's dream! Master bedroom bath and laundry hookups all on main floor for no stairs convenience! The location is on quiet country road within five-minute drive of thruway and shopping.

Home has public water as well -- all the pluses of country living with amenities! Definitely one to check out -- why build when you can buy this beautiful home at almost half the cost!

