Sponsored Post: Call Michelle Dills to see this immaculate ranch in Elba

Immaculate Ranch with in-law apartment has attached 1 1/2 car garage. The main house has three bedrooms (one currently being used as an office). Two full bathrooms, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, built ins. The in-law apartment has kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bathroom, separate utilities and separate entrance. First floor laundry. Back deck with awning overlooking lawn. Sidewalk leads to 42x30 barn and shed. Public water expected in 2018! All windows Anderson replacements. Call Michelle Dills 585-314-7269 today to view this listing or click here for more information!