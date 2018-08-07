Local Matters

August 7, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Check out these MUST SEE properties from Reliant Real Estate

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Lynn Bezon, Batavia. Alabama.


28 Trumbull Pkwy., Batavia- Solid well maintained 3 bedroom City cape on a great lot! Definitely more here than what meets the eye! Floor plan much more spacious than square footage indicates! Downstairs features 1 bedroom or office good size formal dining room and full living room-great space for entertaining. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms and a full bath. Basement is dry, fully useable, space it even has cool man cave/office and a small area for workspace for extra hobbies. There have been lots of upgrades but the large, private, fully fenced back yard with awesome huge deck is definitely a bonus for the City! Large extra wide driveway and fully re-enforced garage for all your "toys" plus a nice storage area below is a nice extra. Neutrally painted and new carpet throughout makes it a move in and live! Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate, 585-344-HOME or click here for more information on this new listing!

2176 Judge Road, Alabama - Solid home for the money! Opportunity is here for someone looking to do a little work to get their reward! Roof, furnace, hot water tank, and vinyl siding updated since 2000+ 200 amp electrical system and newly installed public water! Rooms are decent sized with 1st floor bedroom if needed–mud room/first floor laundry a bonus! Garage is useable and back yard is deep–easy to check out anytime! Call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate, 585-344-HOME or click here for more information on this new listing!

 

