Sponsored Post: Check out this solid and cozy brick ranch

Solid and cozy brick ranch in the Darien hamlet with great neighbors! This home has loads of possibilities and plenty of spread-out room for its size! Hardwood floors throughout and mechanically up-to-date with newer furnace and metal roof. Downstairs features awesome walkout basement with great hobby shop and three additional rooms currently used as bedrooms and or playrooms...come check it out! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this listing or click here to see full listing details.