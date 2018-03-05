Sponsored Post: Clinton Crossings to host open house on Saturday, March 10th



OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY March 10th! Whether you’re newly retired, considering retiring or just looking for maintenance free living, then Clinton Crossing is the place for you.

Our new homes let you continue living independently with no steps or stairs to climb, plus it’s a relaxing community with friendly neighbors.

All of our 1,200 sq. ft. homes come complete with 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, fully equipped kitchen, full size washer and dryer, attached garage, beautiful vinyl deck, ceramic tile and elegant carpets in the living room and bedrooms. Join us for the open house and see for yourself, all that Clinton Crossings has to offer.