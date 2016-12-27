Sponsored Post: Dolce Panepinto is proud to announce the hiring of Attorney Kristin Allen and the grand opening of our new Batavia office

Dolce Panepinto is proud to announce the hiring of Attorney Kristin Allen and the grand opening of our new Batavia office located directly above the New York State Worker’s Compensation Board in the at 83 Main St., Suite 220, Batavia, NY 14020. Kristin has been practicing Workers’ Compensation law for the past 16 years and has been handling Workers’ Compensation claims on behalf of injured workers in Batavia for the past 10 years. Her vast knowledge of the Workers’ Compensation system combined with her remarkable work ethic and friendly personality make her an ideal fit for our legal team.



“It had long been a dream of my late partner Frank Dolce to have a Workers’ Compensation Department at Dolce Panepinto and we were able to make that dream a reality in 2013 with the hiring of Holly Schoenborn and Colleen Malchow,” explained Senior Partner Marc Panepinto. “The addition of Kristin Allen and the Batavia office are an extension of that dream. Kristin is a very intelligent attorney and an extremely hard worker. I know Frank would be proud to have her.”



Kristin joins attorneys Holly Schoenborn and Colleen Malchow in our dedicated Workers’ Compensation Department which works hand in hand with the rest of the Dolce Panepinto team. We take the team approach to practicing in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Social Security Disability, and all injury-related matters, which means that all of our clients' cases are evaluated by several attorneys to devise the proper legal strategy for each matter. You and your family may have the ability to file several types of claims relating to the same incident. We handle those claims simultaneously as a team, working hand in hand to ensure that you receive the best possible outcome.



When asked about her new position with Dolce Panepinto, Allen said, “I am thrilled to be joining a firm comprised of Western New York’s brightest and hardest working attorneys. Working in a true team environment is a dream come true and I am excited for the results we will provide for my clients.”



All three of our Workers’ Compensation attorneys are available to speak to the leadership and/or membership of your union or volunteer fire department about Workers’ Compensation basics and the ways in which the law applies to your specific field. If you would like to find out more, or to schedule a presentation, please contact Carlos Torres at our Buffalo office at 716-852-1888.



Once again, our Batavia office is located directly above the Workers’ Compensation Board office at 83 Main St., Suite 220, Batavia, NY 14020. There is free parking in the rear and an elevator is available to reach the second floor. If you or anybody in your family has been injured and are in need of legal assistance, do not hesitate to contact Kristin today at 585-815-9003 for a free case evaluation.