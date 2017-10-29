Sponsored Post: Dolce Panepinto; Vote No in November
A lot is at stake this November for workers all across the state. New Yorkers will have the opportunity to vote on hosting a constitutional convention. The purpose of this convention is to write a new state constitution or revise the existing one. However, if this happens it could lead to many problems for workers and their families. Labor regulations are already under attack in Congress, and it is crucial that we keep state protections for workers. Currently our state constitution gives workers the right to fair compensation and the right to unionize. We need to ensure these rights stay ours and VOTE NO in November.
These are just some of the groups who will be voting against the convention:
- Environmental Advocates of New York
- Equality New York
- New York State AFL-CIO
- New York State Alliance for Retired Americans
- New York State Professional Fire Fighters
- New York State Rifle and Pistol Association
- Strong Economy for All Coalition
- Working Families Party
- NYSUT
- NYS Public Employees Federation (PEF)
- Western New York Area Labor Federation
- New York Professional Nurses Union (NYPNU)
- Buffalo AFL-CIO
If you have any questions or concerns about the upcoming vote please call Dolce Panepinto at 585-815-9003. We are here to fight for workers’ rights.
Recent comments