October 11, 2017 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Dolce Panepinto works tirelessly to protect the rights of injured workers
Dolce Panepinto works tirelessly to protect the rights of injured workers by making sure that those responsible are held accountable. If you or a family member are injured at work, or in your private life, contact us today for a free case evaluation at 585-815-9003.
Below are some previous litigation highlights:
- A $1.275 million settlement was reached during trial for a plasterer/drywall finisher who was injured while working inside of a building. Our client suffered serious injuries to his back, neck, knee and wrist as a result of a fall down a wet staircase, a condition that had been created by the building owner.
- A $1.25 million settlement was reached on behalf of a satellite dish Installer who suffered a herniated disc in his back. Our client was performing an installation when icy conditions at his work site caused him to fall.
- A $1.2 million verdict was reached on behalf of a Laborers’ Local 210 laborer who suffered serious shoulder and neck injuries as a result of a fall at a job site. Our client was performing renovation work in an existing structure when the ceiling collapsed onto him, knocking him off his ladder and down onto the ground below.
- A $950,000 settlement was reach on behalf of a roofer who suffered back, shoulder, and knee injuries. Our client was removing an existing roof from a commercial structure when it collapsed beneath him sending him crashing through to the concrete below.
