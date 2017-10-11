Sponsored Post: Dolce Panepinto works tirelessly to protect the rights of injured workers



Below are some previous litigation highlights:

A $1.275 million settlement was reached during trial for a plasterer/drywall finisher who was injured while working inside of a building. Our client suffered serious injuries to his back, neck, knee and wrist as a result of a fall down a wet staircase, a condition that had been created by the building owner.

A $1.25 million settlement was reached on behalf of a satellite dish Installer who suffered a herniated disc in his back. Our client was performing an installation when icy conditions at his work site caused him to fall.

A $1.2 million verdict was reached on behalf of a Laborers’ Local 210 laborer who suffered serious shoulder and neck injuries as a result of a fall at a job site. Our client was performing renovation work in an existing structure when the ceiling collapsed onto him, knocking him off his ladder and down onto the ground below.

A $950,000 settlement was reach on behalf of a roofer who suffered back, shoulder, and knee injuries. Our client was removing an existing roof from a commercial structure when it collapsed beneath him sending him crashing through to the concrete below.

