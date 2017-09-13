Online News. Community Views.

September 13, 2017 - 10:00am

Sponsored Post: Fall back to the 80's at this years Wine Walk! Tickets on sale now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, wine walk, Batavia Improvement District, batavia.


This year’s 7th Annual Downtown Batavia Wine Walk will Fall Back to the 80’s! Join us on Saturday, October 7th from 4-8 PM. Make your way throughout some of our Downtown businesses, tasting over 20 amazing New York State Wines in 80’s style. This year’s event offers several Large Raffle Baskets, photo booth fun, prizes for Best Dressed, social media voting on “Best Place to Taste” as participants decide on their favorite stop, and more!
 
Only 600 tickets sold to this year’s event! Regular tickets $25.00, VIP Tickets $35.00 and DD Tickets at $5.00. VIP ticket holders this year get in an hour early to start, a free entry into the raffles and a Wine Walk Goodie Bag. Tickets are available now online at www.downtownbataviany.com or for purchase at Adam Miller Toy & Bike, Yngodess and The Hidden Door/Pollyanna & Dot.

