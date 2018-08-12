Sponsored Post: Genesee Symphony Orchestra's Summer Serenade is August 19, get your ticket today

The third annual Summer Serenade is a combined fund-raising event for the United Way's Backpack Program and the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

The Garden Party will be held Sunday, Aug. 19th, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mercy Grove Event Center, 7758 E. Main Road ( Route 5) in Le Roy.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will play a concert from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. under a large white tent, which is set up off the back patio of Mercy Grove. The stately mansion was built by Donald Woodward in 1927 and sets amid beautifully landscaped grounds with expansive views. Le Roy Historian Lynne Belluscio will conduct mansion tours during the Garden Party. During the three-hour Garden Party, guests can enjoy hors-d'oeuvres, grazing stations, beer, wine, and a cash bar, all catered by the Le Roy Country Club.

Bright-colored, garden-party attire recommended.



The orchestra will feature "Summer Songs" with their Concertmaster. Kiran Rajamani is the featured violin soloist. Some other musical surprises will also be played.

Theresa DeMars, an account manager with Lawley Insurance, chairs the event for United Way.

Tickets to support this combined fundraiser are $75 per person; $40 of that ticket cost may be claimed as a donation to these two nonprofit organizations.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or as follows: