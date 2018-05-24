Sponsored Post: Get your tickets to the WNY Aviation Hangar Dance today



Established in 2011, WNY Aviation Adventure Camp is an exciting, weeklong overnight camping experience for 10 high school youth in ninth or 10th grade. The purpose of this camp is to promote careers in aviation and expose students to the wonder of flight.

Students will also learn how aviation plays a role in the world of Math, Science and Technology. This innovative educational program provides on average, 20 hours of flight time, as well as classroom instruction with hands–on activities designed to teach team work, decision-making, leadership skills as well as career opportunities in aviation.

WNY Aviation Adventure Camp will provide area youth with a unique and highly interactive opportunity to experience the exciting world of aviation.

On June 16th, the WNY Aviation Adventure Camp Board is hosting a Hangar Dance as the fundraiser for this year’s camp. Tickets are available online at wnyaviation.com or at Batavia Bootery (210 E. Main St., Batavia).

Attendees at this year’s event will have exclusive raffles for rides in various aircraft as well as opportunities to win an Adult Aviation Weekend. Winners of Adult Aviation Weekend will be allowed to ride in and learn to fly several different model airplanes, a helicopter, and be treated to a jet set flight for lunch.

Ticket holders are encouraged to dress the theme of this year’s event, 1960’s Aviation, for additional prizes as best dressed. Food, flights, music, prizes….Purchase your tickets today!