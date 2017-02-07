Sponsored Post: GLOW YMCA’s Kicks of its Annual Strong Communities Campaign!

GLOW YMCA’s Kicks of its Annual Strong Communities Campaign

Part of the Y’s charitable mission is the philosophy that we never turn away someone with an inability to pay for membership or programs. To that end, we raise funds annually through the Strong Communities Campaign to help subsidize scholarships for youths, teens, adults, families and seniors in our community.

This year’s campaign runs from February 1st – March 31st

Our goal is to raise $36,000

We want to positively impact at least 700 people’s lives in the Greater Genesee Community.

Reaching our goal will insure that children and families regardless of their socioeconomic status will have the chance to benefit from the important lessons of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility through YMCA programs and services.

We need your help! Please consider a gift to support us in achieving this goal and making our community stronger for all. To make a gift, contact Jeff Townsend, Associate Executive Director at (585) 344-1664.