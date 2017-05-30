Online News. Community Views.

May 30, 2017 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Having something to cheer about

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Dolce Panepinto, Jills, Worker's Rights, Law Firm, Batavia].

The former Buffalo Jills have something to cheer about this week. A judge ruled in a 2014 lawsuit filed by the Jills against the Buffalo Bills, that the cheerleaders were in fact employees, not independent contractors. This ruling is important because as employees they are legally entitled to workers’ rights and regulations which they wouldn’t be if they were independent contractors. Under workers’ rights laws the Jills will have to be paid at least minimum wage for their work.

Dolce Panepinto partner Sean Cooney is one of the attorneys representing the Jills, and is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers. You can find more information on the lawsuit here and here.  For further questions contact Dolce Panepinto: click here.

