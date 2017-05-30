Sponsored Post: Having something to cheer about

The former Buffalo Jills have something to cheer about this week. A judge ruled in a 2014 lawsuit filed by the Jills against the Buffalo Bills, that the cheerleaders were in fact employees, not independent contractors. This ruling is important because as employees they are legally entitled to workers’ rights and regulations which they wouldn’t be if they were independent contractors. Under workers’ rights laws the Jills will have to be paid at least minimum wage for their work.

