June 6, 2017 - 12:00pm
Sponsored Post: Jackson Square Concert Series kicks off this Friday
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Jackson Square Concert Series, downtown batavia, Jackson Square, batavia.
Any non-profit or service agency that would like to host a night and set up to sell drinks or snacks can contact me at the BID. Any business interested in sponsoring a night/band in the square can contact Beth Kemp, Executive Director at 344-0900 or via email at [email protected]
Recent comments