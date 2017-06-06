Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 6, 2017 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Jackson Square Concert Series kicks off this Friday

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Jackson Square Concert Series, downtown batavia, Jackson Square, batavia.


Any non-profit or service agency that would like to host a night and set up to sell drinks or snacks can contact me at the BID. Any business interested in sponsoring a night/band in the square can contact Beth Kemp, Executive Director at 344-0900 or via email at [email protected]

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button